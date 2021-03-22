Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Mon. March 22nd, 2021

In a courtroom, behind closed doors, the trial for detained Canadian resident Michael Kovrig was held in China on Monday. He is one of two Canadians facing espionage charges for more than two years. How has the Trudeau government handled this messy situation? In local news, restaurants will be allowed to stay open, with up to 50 people inside. Yogatown said, in a recent email, it wants to be able to operate. What obstacles lie in their way?