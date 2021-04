Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. April 1st, 2021

With the pandemic bringing us nothing but darkness this week, a ray of sunshine was spotted north of Kingston. A 3-year-old, boy missing for three days, was found alive and well. Constable Scott McNames joins the show in Hour 2. Plus, we delve into how the past 12 months has negatively affected business owners. It runs deeper than financial problems.