Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. April 29th, 2021

Ontario hospitals could be on the verge of implementing last-resort triage protocols. Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng joins the show in Hour 2. What does he see in his neck of the woods? Later, we have a little vaccine Q&A session with Dr. Alan Bernstein, a member of Canada’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. The province announced a massive update to their vaccine rollout plan. What impact will this have on the COVID levels in Ontario?