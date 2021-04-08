Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. April 8th, 2021

Teachers are being moved up for COVID-19 vaccinations, starting with hot spot areas of Ontario. Special education teachers will be included. How does this plan affect teachers here in Ottawa? Susan Gardiner, the President of the Ottawa Carleton Elementary Teachers Association, joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now. Family doctors will soon be receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. We gather reaction from those within the profession in Hour 2. An Edmonton-based startup is aiming to make lab-grown meat more affordable. CTV’s Matt Skube delivers his two cents on this idea.