Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Tues. April 20th, 2021

In an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, health experts and advocates have been calling on the Ontario government to bring in paid sick days. On top of that, they want the government to shut down non-essential workplaces for weeks. We bring you the latest on those pleas in Hour 2. Meantime, it appears Mother Nature isn’t done with us yet, as Wednesday could bring a significant amount of snow. David Phillips delivers the bad news. In the United Kingdom, a strange but incredible story, as a mother gave birth to her second child…while carrying the first.