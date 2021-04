Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Tues. April 6th, 2021

On Monday, Dr. Vera Etches said that staying home is a matter of life and death right now. This comes as Ottawa’s positivity rate shot up to seven percent. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson joins Kristy Cameron in Hour 2 with the latest developments on COVID-19 in our city. On a lighter note, it is time for another edition of ‘Who’s Right, Who’s Wrong’ with CTV’s Matt Skube.