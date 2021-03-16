Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 16th, 2021

From depression to self-harm, the past 12 months have been a struggle for teenagers. We explain further in Hour 2. Later this month, a dry run outdoor concert will be taking place at Lansdowne Park. It will feature rapid COVID-19 screening and this could serve as a benchmark for larger concerts as the year goes on. That is, of course, if things go well. Would you go to a festival right now? Would you feel comfortable attending one during a pandemic, even with more vaccines on the horizon? That is today’s Big Question. Speaking of music and concerts, a product called NFT could become a game-changer in the Music industry. Kristy Cameron gets the scoop from Shruti Shekar, who is a telecom and tech reporter for Yahoo Finance Canada.