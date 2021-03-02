Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 2nd, 2021

Ontario is changing its child-welfare system. The goal behind this decision is to stop teenagers from aging out of care feel unprepared for what comes next. We explain further with the help of Cheyanne Ratnam, the President of the Ontario Children’s Advancement Coalition. Later in Hour 2, the Ottawa Hospital says it has a backlog of about 20,000 patients who haven't received routine breast imaging screening during the pandemic. It is growing concerned that we could see more advanced cancers in patients who skip appointments.