Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 30th, 2021

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says everything is on the table, hinting that an announcement on tougher restrictions could be coming soon. Should we have a widespread lockdown in the province? CTV’s Colin D’Mello has the latest from Queen’s Park. As an infection control epidemiologist, when you take a look at our city’s numbers, what do you see right now? Dr. Doug Manuel joins the program in Hour 2 with his analysis.