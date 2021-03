Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 9th, 2021

It’s been almost a full year since the COVID-19 pandemic flipped the world on its head. CTV’s Ted Raymond stops by to explain how things have changed in the past 12 months, and how close we are to containing the virus. A gym operator in Ottawa says her landlord has imposed a dress code. This dress code says women cannot work out in sports bras. We have the latest on that story in Hour 2.