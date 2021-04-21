Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Wed. April 21st, 2021

The City of Ottawa is holding a news conference this hour, and Ottawa’s top doctor wants us to go back to where we were last spring. This means a closure of all non-essential businesses. Ottawa-Centre MPP Joel Harden joins the program in Hour 2. Meantime, what is the future of movie theatres? We boot up the texting boards. Here’s another debate question: Should you wait to get the vaccine because you think someone else needs the dose more than you do?