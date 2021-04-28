Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Wed. April 28th, 2021

Canada’s Capital saw promising numbers on Tuesday. Those numbers, however, spiked again on Wednesday. Ottawa Public Health is reporting 217 new cases of the virus, along with five new deaths. The death toll in our city has surpassed 500 people since March 2020. Does Ottawa’s top doctor feel we are trending in the right direction? Meanwhile, Ontarians have been waiting for details from the Doug Ford government when it comes to paid sick leave for vulnerable essential workers. Labour Minister Monte McNaughton and Finance Minister Peter Bethanfalvy held a press conference on Wednesday. We take you live to Queen’s Park for the latest.