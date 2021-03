Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Wed. March 10th, 2021

It has been almost a full year since the World Health Organization labeled COVID-19 as a pandemic. What has the virus, directly and indirectly, done to our brains? We open up that can of worms in Hour 2. Here in Ottawa, Dr. Vera Etches says we are still in the Orange Zone for another week, but we are still knocking on the door that leads to the Red Zone.