Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Wed. March 17th, 2021

Ottawa will be hitting the Red Zone within the next week, which means more restrictions for business owners to deal with. For our local cinemas, it will mark a temporary closure for the fourth time in the past 12 months. Lee Demarbre, a programmer at the Mayfair Theatre, explains how this new curveball will affect their bottom line. Meantime, three advocacy groups believe Ontario’s healthcare system is discriminatory towards the elderly. They are also taking action, asking Ontario’s Human Rights Commission to launch an inquiry into systemic discrimination.