Hour 2 of Ottawa Now for Wed. March 31st, 2021

With the Easter Break almost here, and COVID-19 cases rapidly climbing, is a return to online learning on the horizon for students? If a letter from one Ottawa high school indicates anything, some are being told to prepare for that possibility. Meantime, Pfizer's vaccine is only authorized for anyone aged 16 and older. However, the company says its vaccine is safe and strongly protective for kids…as young as 12 years old. They also want to start vaccinating children before the next school year begins. What does Canada need to see before contemplating this ‘seal of approval’?