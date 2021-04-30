Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Fri. April 30th, 2021

If you recently received a shot of the Pfizer vaccine, chances are the risks associated with the COVID-19 variants won’t go away, and it’s extremely important to remain vigilant in the several months ahead. Earl Brown, a Professor of Virology at the University of Ottawa, explains further. Earlier in the show, we spoke with one city councillor whose ward has three high-risk neighbourhoods on the OPH list. Mathieu Fleury’s ward is also in the same boat. Ottawa’s top doctor goes 1-on-1 with Kristy Cameron in Hour 3.