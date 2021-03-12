Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Fri. March 12th, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about vaccine passports during Friday’s press conference. He says he doesn’t want them for domestic purposes. If there was a change of heart, and these passports were permitted for domestic use, how would this process work? Dr. Kerry Bowman joins the show to explain further. Meanwhile, PSW’s in Barrie are under fire after mocking COVID-19 protocols on camera. To add insult to injury, they were filming themselves. Later in Hour 3, it was a milestone anniversary for CTV Ottawa, as the longtime news station turned 60 years old today!