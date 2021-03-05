Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Fri. March 5th, 2021

It appears that the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine has been given the green light. That potentially gives Canada four options to vaccinate its residents. Dr. Alan Bernstein joins the program in Hour 3 with his reaction. In the world of hockey, we have some sad news to report, as Walter Gretzky passed away at the age of 82. We reflect on a life well lived and explain how important he was to hockey’s most iconic player.