Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Mon. April 26th, 2021

We have some heartbreaking news out of Ontario, as a 13-year-old sadly passed away after catching COVID-19. She is believed to be one of the youngest people killed by the pandemic. Emily Viegas’ mother ended up in the hospital with the virus as well. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help raise money for the family. Kristy Cameron speaks to Brampton East MPP Gurratan Singh. In Hour 3, our Political Heat panelists break down the biggest news stories of the week.