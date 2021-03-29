Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Mon. March 29th, 2021

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began one year ago, most of us have been spending more time at home than at our workspace. Do you think the balance between work and life has taken a bigger hit since then? Kristy Cameron takes your texts and emails. Ontario Provincial Police have identified one victim in the Hawkesbury hospital murder investigation, which led to an arrest late last week. We have the latest information in Hour 3. Later, our Political Heat panelists assemble to break down the biggest political headlines of the week.