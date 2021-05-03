Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Mon. May 3rd, 2021

Alberta has been shattering multiple COVID case count records in recent weeks. They seem to be in big-time trouble. What caused this type of pandemic chaos? A golf course near London, Ontario is staying open for business. One problem: Golf courses aren’t supposed to be open under the province’s current stay-at-home measures. In other news, it appears that The Proud Boys are going to be disbanding. We sort through the biggest political headlines with the help of our Political Heat panelists.