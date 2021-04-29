Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. April 29th, 2021

An in-depth, independent review is being launched into misconduct allegations within the Canadian military. Megan MacKenzie, a professor at Simon Fraser University, stops by in Hour 3. As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, residents of Ontario received huge news on Thursday afternoon. On the week of May 24, adults aged 18-and-over will be eligible to book appointments to receive the shot. Anthony Di Monte, the GM of Emergency and Protective Services at City of Ottawa, says the provincial timeline is aggressive and vaccine supplies remain his biggest concern. We also take a look at the province’s new modelling numbers.