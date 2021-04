Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. April 8th, 2021

According to an alarming new survey from MNP, 53 percent of Canadians are on the brink of insolvency. We have the latest on that story in Hour 3. Quebec’s provincial government has made outdoor mask-wearing mandatory for group settings. Dr. Christopher Labos weighs in. Ontario’s Emergency Brake feature allowed golf courses to stay open. Has that game plan changed with the new stay-at-home order?