Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. March 25th, 2021

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having a serious impact on everyone’s mental health, including children. Dr. Michael Cheng, a psychiatrist at CHEO, joins Kristy Cameron to explain further in Hour 3. In the United States, President Joe Biden is setting a new COVID vaccination target. Here in Ontario, a move to make remote learning permanent for all school boards is creating discussion. Is this idea sitting well with parents?