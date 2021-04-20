Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Tues. April 20th, 2021

Here in Ontario, the crackdown against COVID-19 continues. Toronto Public Health has issued a Section 22 order to close workplaces where five or more cases are identified within a 14-day period. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown joins Kristy Cameron in Hour 3. On Monday, Ottawa’s Mayor expressed his long-term concerns with the COVID police checkpoints at interprovincial border crossings. Former OPP Commissioner Chris Lewis agrees with Jim Watson’s assessment, saying they are a waste of time.