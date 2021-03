Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 16th, 2021

The main face behind Ontario’s vaccine rollout is leaving. CTV’s John Crupi explains further in Hour 3. Here in our city, a vaccination clinic will be opening its doors on Wednesday. Orleans councillor Matt Luloff explains how it helps residents in his ward. Meantime, Tuesday’s water-cooler topics continue. What is the grossest thing you have ever spotted in the common workplace?