Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Tues. March 30th, 2021

As we get closer to Easter Weekend, the number of new cases are driving up at a deeply concerning rate. In the process, the idea of a Spring Break for students might be up in the air. Could we see a return to full-time learning online? Malaka Hendela, the Co-Chair of the Ottawa Carleton Assembly of School Councils, joins the show in Hour 3.