Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Wed. April 21st, 2021

After the OHL gave up on their plans for a 2020-2021 season, delaying the Ottawa 67’s return to the ice even further, the CFL announced its plans for a 2021 campaign. The schedule has been cut down to 14 games and the 2021 Grey Cup, barring unforeseen circumstances, would be played in December. OSEG CEO Mark Goudie joins Kristy Cameron to talk about the dynamics of the pandemic and big-name sports in Hour 3. In the provincial political arena, Ontario’s Premier took a massive polling punch. In the United States, North Dakota says it plans to offer free vaccinations to Manitoba truck drivers who deliver goods across the border.