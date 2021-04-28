Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Wed. April 28th, 2021

In light of Bonnie Lysyk’s shocking report, a debate has been rekindled. We have seen previous reports about the operation of long-term care homes. Some argue that these facilities have been understaffed for decades. Will the latest report make a difference? Donna Duncan, the CEO of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association, stops by in Hour 3. It sounds like Ontario workers would have access to three paid sick days through WSIB. Does this plan make any sense? Kristy Cameron breaks down what you need to know. Plus, the first doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have arrived in Canada.