Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Wed. April 7th, 2021

The COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in Ontario, and things are no different in Canada’s Capital. On Tuesday, the positivity rate soared to almost ten percent. And now, the province is tightening up restrictions with a stay-at-home order. Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, an intensive and palliative care physician, joins the show in Hour 3. Small business owners are worried about the new orders, and the potential impact it could have on their bottom line. Could this lead to more businesses going under? Kristy Cameron examines the situation further.