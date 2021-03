Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Wed. March 17th, 2021

OC Transpo says its ridership has increased from 21 percent in February to 27 percent in March, an increase of six percent. We talk about that, and several major municipal topics, in another edition of Municipal Heat. Plus, we have more on how the AstraZeneca vaccine will be used after it was given the green light for people aged 65-and-over.