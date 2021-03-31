Hour 3 of Ottawa Now for Wed. March 31st, 2021

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner is urging Ontario’s Premier to implement further restrictions before the Easter Break begins. This comes as all three opposition parties in the province call for a circuit breaker lockdown. The positivity rate in Canada’s Capital isn’t looking so positive. It was at five percent on Tuesday and it has almost reached six percent after the latest case counts were finalized. Meantime, transit cuts are also top of mind in our city. CTV Ottawa’s John Crupi and Beacon Hill-Cyrville councillor Tim Tierney stop by for the latest edition of Municipal Heat. As the weather begins to warm up, health experts argue that better messaging is needed when it comes to outdoor gatherings. The man behind ‘The Germ Code’ joins the program in Hour 3.