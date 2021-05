Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Fri. April 30th, 2021

After we get the latest COVID-19 news from Kristy Cameron, we try to lighten things up a bit in the final hour of the show this week. Matt Demers is here with his Weekly Movie Picks, but that is the bonus footage. You don’t think we forgot about the Oscars bet from last week, right? Before the show host exits stage right until Monday, we reveal the movie skit Mr. Hollywood has to recreate!