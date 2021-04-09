Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Fri. April 9th, 2021

Canada’s Capital recorded a triple-digit daily case count for the sixteenth day in a row. The 242 cases from Friday also set a single-day record. Ottawa’s top doctor warns that schools could close after the upcoming Spring Break if things don’t improve. A day after Ottawa Bluesfest pulled the plug for 2021’s summer celebration, music festivals around the world are scrambling to figure out what the best course of action is. On a lighter note, do you want to stream some movies this weekend? Matt Demers has a few ideas, as he submits his Weekly Movie Picks!