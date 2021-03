Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Fri. March 12th, 2021

Friday marked a big day for Canada’s Capital, as Ottawa welcomed residents 90-and-older to vaccine stations. The city also reported 62 new cases of COVID-19, while Ontario chalked up another 1,371 cases. Kristy Cameron breaks down the numbers in Hour 4. On a lighter note, do you want to stream some movies this weekend? Fear not, Ottawa! Matt Demers has a few ideas.