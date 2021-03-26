Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Fri. March 26th, 2021

For the first time since the middle of January, Ottawa has recorded at least 100 new cases of COVID-19 in back-to-back days. On Friday, it was 139 cases, according to Ottawa Public Health. Ontario didn’t fare much better, as the province racked up another 2,169 cases. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 4. On a lighter note, do you want to stream some movies before March wraps up next week? Matt Demers has a few ideas!