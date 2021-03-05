Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Fri. March 5th, 2021

The day we have waited for is finally here. Starting on Friday, COVID-19 vaccinations are available to the general public in Canada’s Capital. Residents who are 80-and-older in high-risk neighbourhoods are among the first recipients of this next phase. However, it is not time to let our guard down, as Dr. Etches fears the third wave of the pandemic is on its way. Kristy Cameron recaps everything you need to know in Hour 4. On a lighter note, do you want to stream some movies this weekend? Matt Demers has a few ideas in mind!