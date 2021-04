Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Mon. April 12th, 2021

The COVID-19 numbers for Monday are in, and they do not look promising at all. We added 348 new cases of the virus after a gruesome weekend of data. Here in Canada’s Capital, 96 people are in hospital and 29 patients are in the ICU. Tricia Ross, a local parent, is conflicted with a potential decision to shut down schools in the height of a third wave. She joins Kristy Cameron in Hour 4.