Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Mon. April 26th, 2021

To kick off the work week, Canada’s Capital recorded 190 new cases of COVID-19. This comes after 227 new cases on Sunday and 146 new cases on Saturday. Our city also added five new deaths on April 26, the highest single-day fatality total since January. Kristy Cameron breaks down the numbers in Hour 4. We also have some sad news to share, as legendary CFRA voice Gord Atkinson passed away. To end the program, we debate the best ‘Josh’ on the entire planet. Actually, we don’t have to. A group of people in Nebraska did that for us.