Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Mon. April 5th, 2021

Ontario registered almost 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Canada’s Capital accounted for 237 cases, which is just shy of breaking the single-day record that was set over the weekend. Meantime, 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to Canada sometime this week. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 4. On a lighter note, there’s a robot that lets you play mini-golf from your own home.