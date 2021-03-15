Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Mon. March 15th, 2021

We have been given warnings about a Red Zone scenario, and we saw another one on Monday after the latest COVID-19 test results were unveiled in Ontario. We saw 75 new cases on Monday, which comes after 68 reported cases on Sunday and 94 new cases on Saturday. Meantime, Canada’s Capital leads Ontario in asymptomatic COVID testing at schools. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 4.