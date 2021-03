Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Mon. March 1st, 2021

On Monday, Ottawa reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, along with one new death. Meantime, Canada’s Capital has also launched COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people aged 80-and-over. Kristy Cameron breaks down the latest headlines in Hour 4. In Ontario, the province reported over 1,000 new cases, and Premier Ford is in hot water over a decision surrounding COVID testing last Spring.