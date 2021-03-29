Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Mon. March 29th, 2021

The triple-digit case counts have continued in Canada’s Capital for a fifth straight day. With Ottawa still in the Red Zone, our city recorded another 184 cases on Monday. This follows 126 cases on Sunday, 133 cases on Saturday, 139 cases last Friday, and 151 cases last Thursday. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 4. When things start to get better, and COVID cases decrease, it will likely be Summer. If you want to rent a nearby cottage, however, it might not be easy to do. That’s because there is unprecedented demand for cottage rentals across Ontario.