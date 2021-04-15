Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. April 15th, 2021

The province of Ontario recorded 4,736 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. That number set a single-day record. Here in Canada’s Capital, we accounted for 370 of those cases, tying a single-day record. Kristy Cameron breaks down the numbers in Hour 4. As we learn the province plans to reach out to the federal government for healthcare resources, Doug Ford’s Cabinet has convened to discuss the idea of new restrictions across Ontario. Does that include a curfew time?