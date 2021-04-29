Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. April 29th, 2021

In Hour 4, Kristy Cameron takes a snapshot at the pandemic from our side of the world. Ontario reported another 3,800 cases of the virus, while Canada’s Capital added 118 new cases. However, the lowest single-day total this month was also greeted with the highest ICU total in local hospitals. Ottawa is currently housing 35 patients in ICUs. Meantime, a hospital in Toronto had to transfer a few COVID-19 patients to other hospitals. Why? They were concerned there might be an oxygen shortage.