Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. April 8th, 2021

Let’s start off with the good news. On Wednesday, we saw 43,000 Ottawa residents aged 60-and-over book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. That is where the good news ends. On Thursday, Canada’s Capital logged 156 new cases of the virus, marking 15 straight days of triple-digit case counts. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know. Meantime, the province of Ontario has entered another stay-at-home order. It’s a decision that Dr. Michael Warner is satisfied with. He outlines his points of view further in Hour 4.