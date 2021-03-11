Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. March 11th, 2021

Canada’s Capital remains in the Orange Zone, but Dr. Vera Etches feared that we were on the cusp of entering the Red Zone last week. A few days ago, those concerns hadn’t wavered. On Thursday, Ottawa registered 79 new cases, the highest single-day total over the past week. What does Dr. Etches see right now? Kristy Cameron goes 1-on-1 with the city’s top doctor in Hour 4. On a lighter note, it is time for another edition of Confession Thursday!