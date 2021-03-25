Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Thurs. March 25th, 2021

It was a rough day for Ottawa, not to mention all of Ontario, in the fight against COVID-19. Here in Canada’s Capital, we recorded 152 new cases of the virus. The province racked up 2,380 new cases. Those are the highest single-day numbers since January. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 4. Plus, the Carbon Pricing plan has been deemed constitutional by the Supreme Court of Canada, even though a handful of provincial governments took a stand against it.