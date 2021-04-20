Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Tues. April 20th, 2021

Derek Chauvin, the Minnesota police officer responsible for the death of George Floyd, has been found guilty of all charges. We have the latest in Hour 4. Meantime, following the cancellation of the CHL Memorial Cup for a second straight year due to COVID-19, the Ontario Hockey League has suspended their return-to-play plans for the 2020-2021 season. The plan is to start fresh next September and play a full 68 games.