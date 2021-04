Hour 4 of Ottawa Now for Tues. April 6th, 2021

Canada’s Capital recorded a lower total of single-day cases on Tuesday, but we are still in triple-digit territory. Ontario’s case count went up, as the province chalked up another 3,065 cases. Kristy Cameron breaks down everything you need to know in Hour 4. Meanwhile, Levar Burton wants to be the new host of ‘Jeopardy’ moving forward. Does he get your vote?